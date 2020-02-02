Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TBK traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 167,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

