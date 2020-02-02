Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 76,456 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up about 1.8% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 8.55% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDSF. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2,366.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Shares of LDSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,157. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.0415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.