Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. 5,473,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,438. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75.

