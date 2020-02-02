Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,736,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,647.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,781,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,663. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

