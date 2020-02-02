Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,980 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 120,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

NEA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.74. 354,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,529. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

