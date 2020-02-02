Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $86.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,446 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52.

