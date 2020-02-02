Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.42. 3,563,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.