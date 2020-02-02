Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,862. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $245.68 and a one year high of $305.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

