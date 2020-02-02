Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

