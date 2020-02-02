Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,130 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.62. 6,402,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,316,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

