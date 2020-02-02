Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

TWTR stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $52,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,630 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $157,402,000 after acquiring an additional 195,594 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after acquiring an additional 419,150 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after acquiring an additional 261,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

