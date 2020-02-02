Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after buying an additional 252,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $67,950.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,084.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

