UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 215 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $14.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. The stock had a trading volume of 47,882,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,986,723. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

