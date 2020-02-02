UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.95. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

