United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UCBI. Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

United Community Banks stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 361,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,418. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth $34,944,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $31,396,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 543,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

