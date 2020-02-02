United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.76 to $8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.06. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.
NYSE UPS traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
