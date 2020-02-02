United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.76 to $8.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.06. United Parcel Service also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.76-8.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.

NYSE UPS traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.52. 7,157,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

