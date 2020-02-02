United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 5,276.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

USLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,266 shares in the company, valued at $328,265.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $336,395 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USLM stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $68.20 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $530.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.