Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

NYSE:UTL opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $64.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s payout ratio is 66.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

