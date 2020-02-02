Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 162,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $42.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 and sold 2,635 shares valued at $74,795. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.