Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URGN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 162,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,476. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $42.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock valued at $304,621 and sold 2,635 shares valued at $74,795. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit