Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VLO. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.75.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.