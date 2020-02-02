ValuEngine Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Sell

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ACIU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AC Immune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of ACIU opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. AC Immune had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that AC Immune will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

