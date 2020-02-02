ValuEngine Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBLK. Fearnley Fonds lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

