ValuEngine Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBLK. Fearnley Fonds lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.
NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
