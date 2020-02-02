ValuEngine Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after acquiring an additional 571,800 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,495,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after acquiring an additional 120,163 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after acquiring an additional 114,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $22,211,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $24,374,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

