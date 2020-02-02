ValuEngine Upgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to “Sell”

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

