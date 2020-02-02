Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $56.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

