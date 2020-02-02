Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. 80,821,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,632. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.