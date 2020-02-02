VeriCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $3,298.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046922 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00067139 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,498.48 or 1.00430826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049855 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001451 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,456,746 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.