Veritas Investment Management LLP Has $47.50 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Veritas Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 3.6% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Amphenol worth $47,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $9,362,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,362,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. Insiders have sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $11,734,947 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.47. 1,553,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

