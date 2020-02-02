Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after buying an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,289,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded down $5.12 on Friday, reaching $173.22. 5,499,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $172.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

