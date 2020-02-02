Verso (NYSE:VRS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.06 and last traded at $16.85, 384,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 303,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $558.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 3,665.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 443,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,680,000 after acquiring an additional 327,462 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verso by 203.6% in the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 297,542 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 129.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 293,886 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Verso by 16.2% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 716,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

