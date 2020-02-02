Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 164.25 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18.

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

