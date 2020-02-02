Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 19,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $8,793,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,631,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $13.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.40 and its 200-day moving average is $414.02. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $340.00 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.19.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

