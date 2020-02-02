Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 8,900 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

AVT stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. 1,290,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. Avnet has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

