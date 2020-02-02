Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. 5,156,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,788. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.