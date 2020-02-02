Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. 1,071,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

