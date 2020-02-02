Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $120.06. 293,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

