Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $9,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 154,813 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 135,506 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $2,933,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 457,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

