Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Echostar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Echostar by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Echostar by 281.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Echostar news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,374.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 295,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $472.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

