Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRTS opened at $123.03 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $86.91 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

