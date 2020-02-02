Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s 7th Largest Position

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,427 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

