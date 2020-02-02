Visa (NYSE:V) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Visa (NYSE:V) released its earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

V stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

