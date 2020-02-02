W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.75-19.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.70. The company issued revenue guidance of 3.5-6.5% to $11.88-12.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.95 billion.W W Grainger also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 17.75-19.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $329.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.82.

W W Grainger stock traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.67. The company had a trading volume of 807,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.49 and a 200 day moving average of $305.75.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

