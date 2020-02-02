Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

