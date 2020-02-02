Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 202,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.92. 143,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,195. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.45 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

