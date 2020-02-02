Wavesbet Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,804.00 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded up 1% against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $83,539.00 and $29,804.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119884 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005997 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.