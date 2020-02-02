Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $11,272,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $9,090,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,634,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 630,876 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,530,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,458.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.