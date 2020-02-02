Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter.

IDHQ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,952. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

