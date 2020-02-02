Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 353.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,278,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock worth $2,557,488. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.92. 2,087,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,245. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

