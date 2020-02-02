Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.15. 598,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,778. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

