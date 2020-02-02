Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 11,694 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,878,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

